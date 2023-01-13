Shooting leaves two people hurt in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at 2681 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte Friday morning.
According to deputies two people are injured and being treated at this time.
The Sheriff's Office says suspects have been detained and it is not believed that there is a risk to the public.
No further information will be released at this time.
