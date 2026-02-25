Punta Gorda restaurant manager accused of child porn possession

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A Punta Gorda restaurant manager has been arrested on child pornography charges, according to the city's police department.

According to an incident report from the Punta Gorda Police Department, a parent of a young girl believed that her daughter was exchanging content with 28-year-old Ryan Scott Beagles, on Snapchat.

Beagles, at the time, was a manager at a local Golden Corral.

An investigation confirmed that the girl was seen in the pictures found on Beagles' phone.

A second victim was also identified.

Beagles was taken into custody February 21.

Investigators say the case involved 10 or more images and/or videos, which elevated the charge from a third-degree felony to a second-degree felony under Florida law.

Beagles was booked into the Charlotte County Jail and later released on bond the following day, according to arrest records.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Punta Gorda Police Department.

