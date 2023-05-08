Port Charlotte man arrested after attempting to lure two children

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Port Charlotte man was arrested after allegedly attempting to lure two children into his vehicle.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) on Friday two children were walking home from school in the area of SunnyBrook Road and Broadpoint Drive when a black pickup truck approached them.

CCSO says the people in the ruck allegedly offered the kids video games, and food if they would get inside the car.

The children ran away and told their parents, who contacted CCSO.

Deputies observed a black GMC Sierra pickup truck matching the description parked at a residence on Marine Terr.

Deputies knocked at the door and were greeted by a man who they identified as Joseph P. Cirner.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

When asked where the owner of the vehicle was, Cirner said that they were in the shower.

Leighton L. Daigle eventually came outside to meet with the deputies.

When asked if he had spoken with any children while driving his truck on Friday Daigle noted that he had been in his truck with Cirner and was driving in the area during that time, but claimed they had not spoken to any children.

One of the kids was able to positively identify Cirner as the suspect that had attempted to lure them.

Cirner was placed under arrest and faces two charges of Luring a Child Under 12 by a Person 18 or Older.

He is currently out on bond in the amount of $10,000.