PORT CHARLOTTE | Convicted felon found in possession of drugs and firearms

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Port Charlotte man faces numerous drug charges and child neglect after a search warrant led Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputies to discover trafficking amounts of drugs.
CCSO deputies discovered trafficking amounts of multiple substances, along with firearms, in the home of Richard N. Decker, a convicted felon in Port Charlotte.
According to CCSO, deputies executed a search warrant at Decker's Port Charlotte home.
CCSO says during the search of the residence, the CCSO Narcotics Unit located the following items:
- 10.26 pounds of marijuana
- 1.02 pounds of cocaine
- 8.8 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms
- 57.3 grams of THC wax
- $9,252.00 of U.S. currency
- 117.27 ounces of Promethazine/Codeine syrup
- One handgun, one rifle, numerous rounds of ammunition
- Numerous items of drug paraphernalia
At the same time that the search was being conducted, Decker was stopped for a traffic infraction a short distance away.
CCSO says this stop ultimately led to Decker being placed under arrest for possession of controlled substances without a prescription and possession of paraphernalia.
After the search, Richard Decker was additionally charged with:
- Trafficking in Cocaine
- Trafficking in Codeine
- Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell Within 1,000 ft of a Church (x3)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Psilocybin mushrooms)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon x2
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Child Neglect