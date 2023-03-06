CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Parts of the westbound lane of Midway Boulevard will be closed tomorrow.
The closure is required for Florida Power and Lights to replace a damaged power feeder.
The closure will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and be from Abalone Street to Achilles Street.
Residents are being asked to seek alternative routes during this time.
