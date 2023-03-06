Watch Now
Parts of the westbound lane of Midway Boulevard will be closed tomorrow

96th Street on ramp to southbound I-69 will also be closed overnight.
Posted at 4:01 PM, Mar 06, 2023
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Parts of the westbound lane of Midway Boulevard will be closed tomorrow.

The closure is required for Florida Power and Lights to replace a damaged power feeder.

The closure will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and be from Abalone Street to Achilles Street.

Residents are being asked to seek alternative routes during this time.

