One dead after boating incident near Stump Pass

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed that one person is dead after a boating incident near Stump Pass in Charlotte County Monday afternoon.

According to FWC, there was one boat involved with two people when the incident occurred.

One of the occupants was an adult male who sustained injuries. Before FWC and police arrived at the scene, FWC says a Good Samaritan came to his aid and attempted life-saving efforts.

Unfortunately, the person who sustained injuries did not make it and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The second person was not injured.