Officials remind palmetto berry harvesters about permits

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Saw palmettos are in bloom, which means their berries are in plentiful supply.

But before you reach out to grab a handful, officials want to remind you about the legal ramifications.

Saw palmetto berry harvesting requires a permit, and has done since July 2018.

Click here to download the permit [PDF].

In addition, you must have permission from the landowner before you can harvest.

Other tips, provided by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office:



When applying for the permit, the property owner's information and contact number will need to be submitted with the application on the second page.

When led by a crew leader as a day worker, the picker does not need a permit but the crew leader does. The names of the day workers do not need to be on the permit.

There still is no fee for the permit. It takes up to 14 days for the processing and issuance of the permit.

Berries cannot be harvested until the permit is in the possession of the harvester.

Violations of this law are a misdemeanor.