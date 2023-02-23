Potentially deadly amoeba infected a person in Charlotte County through tap water

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Mid-day Thursday, the Florida Department of Health confirmed that a person in Charlotte County became infected with a microscopic and potentially deadly amoeba called Naegleria fowleri through tap water.

Officials with the state Department of Health branch in Charlotte County confirmed the infection was caused by using tap water in a sinus rinse, and that the victim was receiving treatment.

Officials say the victim had two different properties in Charlotte County, and they now plan to test multiple water facilities including the Charlotte County water facility. From the initial news release, it's unclear whether the regular water treatment process removes the amoeba from drinking water, but officials promised to work with local public utilities to identify potential links and make any necessary corrections.

The infection with Naegleria fowleri is rare and can only happen when the contaminated water with amoebae enters the body through the nose. In rare situations, the amoeba can cause an infection of the brain called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).

However, this amoeba is often found in fresh water and is naturally occurring, which is why the CDC does not test for it, the agency has previously told Fox4.

Symptoms of Naegleria fowleri are headaches, fevers, nausea, vomiting, seizures, hallucinations, disorientation, and loss of balance, which can result in loss of life.

However, officials pointed out you cannot be infected by drinking water with amoeba in it.

Officials advised residents in Charlotte County with the following instructions:

When making sinus rinse solutions, use only distilled or sterile water. Tap water should be boiled for at least 1 minute and cooled before sinus rinsing.

DO NOT allow water to go up your nose or sniff water into your nose when bathing, showering, washing your face, or swimming in small hard plastic/blow-up pools.

DO NOT jump into or put your head under bathing water walk or lower yourself in.

DO NOT allow children to play unsupervised with hoses or sprinklers, as they may accidentally squirt water up their noses.

Keep small hard plastic or blow-up pools clean by emptying, scrubbing, and allowing them to dry after each use.

Keep your swimming pool adequately disinfected before and during use.

DOH of Charlotte County is working with healthcare facilities to monitor any additional infections. If you experience any of the symptoms after swimming in warm lakes, rivers, or after a nasal water exposure such as a sinus rinse, seek medical help immediately.

For more information about the amoeba please visit the CDC’s website.