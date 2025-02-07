Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

Northbound I-75 reopens after crash in Sarasota County

Crash shuts down I-75 in Charlotte County
FDOT
Crash shuts down I-75 in Charlotte County
Posted

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash in Sarasota County shut down part of I-75 in Charlotte County Thursday night. Drivers were re-routed on to Kings Highway.
It is unknown how many cars are involved and if there are any injuries or fatalities.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.