Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

North Port police at death investigation just over Charlotte County line

North Port Police at the scene of a death investigation where human remains have been found.
thumbnail_Scene.jpeg
Posted at 6:16 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 19:25:36-04

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port Police are at the scene of a death investigation where human remains have been found.

According to police, the vehicle that was found belonged to a 45-year-old Port Charlotte woman, Wendy Hanleck.

Wednesday morning, North Port Police located human remains just over the Charlotte County line near Rural North Port. Human remains were also found in the vehicle, parked in the woods.

According to the report, search crews have been looking for Hanleck, who is considered endangered, for nearly a week now.

Her 2015 silver Chevy Spark was last spotted on Hillsborough Blvd driving down I-75 on Monday, June 20.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4