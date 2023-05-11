Multi-state investigation leads to sexual assault arrest of former gymnastics coach

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) along with Kent County Sheriff’s Office out of Michigan worked together to arrest a man on multiple counts of criminal sexual assault involving minors.

49-year-old Shannon Guay was arrested at his home in Punta Gorda in the 700 block of Sturgeon Place on Wednesday.

According to investigators, Guay is charged by the Kent County Prosecutors’ office in three separate cases, with six counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st degree, and seven counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct 2nd degree.

Charges involve five separate victims, who were all minors at the time of the offenses, and the incidents occurred at three different locations in Michigan. The investigation started in March of 2023 when a Plainfield Township business started receiving concerning voicemails from an individual regarding allegations of past assaults possibly at that location or involving a past employee. Through the investigation, detectives learned that some of the victims were in fact sexually assaulted while attending the business under the name of Aerials & Baranis Gymnastics. This business was located on Coit Ave near Plainfield and the alleged incidents took place around the years of 2006-2008. Mr. Guay was employed at the gymnastics center and served in the role of a coach.

Detectives say Guay was a resident of Kent County until around 2010 but has since moved around the country. He is currently a Florida resident and will be awaiting extradition to the Kent County Jail.

The case remains open as investigators continue to look through evidence, and given the fact Mr. Guay was a coach, there is the possibility of additional individuals who may have information about this case or other cases.

If you have any information regarding criminal activity involving Shannon Guay in Charlotte County, please contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-2101.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault you can call the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) at C.A.R.E.’s 24-hour Crisis Hotline: 941-627-6000 or C.A.R.E.’s Sexual Assault Helpline: 941-637-0404.