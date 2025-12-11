Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teen found after last seen at Port Charlotte High School

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says they've found a 17-year-old autistic student who went missing after he was dropped off at school.
Missing teen
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
Missing teen
Posted
and last updated

Update:

The teen has been found.

Original Reporting:

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for a 17-year-old autistic student who went missing after he was dropped off at school.

Deputies say Leonidas M. Fain arrived at Port Charlotte High School via the bus, and is believed to have left on foot.

The sheriff's office says that he is 5'10 with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red and black long sleeved shirt and green sweatpants with black shoes and a backpack.

If anyone sees him or knows where he could be, please call 941-639-2101.

