Midway Boulevard in Charlotte County will be closed starting on Monday

Posted at 3:46 PM, Feb 26, 2023
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The city of Charlotte County is reminding residents that Midway Boulevard will be closed for a week.

The Midway Boulevard will be closed from Rock Creek Drive to McGill Avenue starting on Feb 27, through March 3.

Residents are being asked to find an alternative route during this time.

