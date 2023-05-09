Watch Now
Midway Boulevard closed in Charlotte County

Posted at 9:00 AM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 09:03:03-04

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Midway Boulevard will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to construction.

The closure will be from McGrath Circle to Ackerman Avenue.

Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route and pay attention when traveling through construction zones.

For information, contact Mike Martindell at Mike.Martindell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

