Midway Boulevard closed in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Midway Boulevard will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to construction.
The closure will be from McGrath Circle to Ackerman Avenue.
Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route and pay attention when traveling through construction zones.
For information, contact Mike Martindell at Mike.Martindell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 9 and Wednesday, May 10.
