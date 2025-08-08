Manatee Co Sheriff's Office says male body found near where teen went missing

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says a male body was located in a pond alongside the interstate in the area where 18-year-old Giovanni Pelletier was last seen.

Authorities have yet to identify the body. The investigation is ongoing.

This week a nonprofit that looks for missing people issued an alert for a Critical Missing Person case after an 18-year-old traveling to Englewood disappeared.

We Are The Essentials said Giovanni Pelletier was last spotted on Aug. 1. He went missing while traveling with his family to Mims, Florida.

During an argument, Pelletier reportedly exited a vehicle near SR-70 in Manatee County. His phone and backpack were found about a half mile away near Bradenton along I-75.

We Are The Essentials said they are working in tandem with Pelletier's family and are engaged in a search effort.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said they are also searching for Pelletier.

Giovonni Pelletier was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on August 1 near State Road 70 in Manatee County, according to CCSO.

Deputies added that Pelletier was vacationing with his family in Englewood before leaving to visit relatives in Brevard County. While going north on I-75 with his cousins, they reported that Pelletier "suddenly began to act erratically" before exiting the vehicle and walking away.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is working with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office on the investigation.

Deputies are asking the public to direct any tips to their local law enforcement agencies, who will then contact Charlotte County authorities if necessary.

"We sincerely appreciate the abundance of concerned citizens, but we are receiving many, many tips that unfortunately turn out to be inaccurate, which takes time away from the investigation," the sheriff's office said.

At 6:30pm on Friday The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Posted the below:

"Our detectives have collaborated with multiple agencies, including law enforcement and civilian non-profits, to search areas where Giovanni could be. These locations came from investigative efforts and other leads provided by countless individuals. It is important to note that every lead takes time to either verify or rule out, and we have received tips that indicated Giovanni was not only in other counties, but in other states altogether. Still, our efforts include partnering with a multitude of agencies to search with the assistance of live-scent and cadaver K9s, Aviation units, drones, and many, many interviews with parties that are involved or possibly had information as we continue this investigation."

Anyone with information on Pelletier's whereabouts is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 941-639-2101.

