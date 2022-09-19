'I'm a monster:' Man charged with murder after domestic incident

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A 22-year-old man faces charges of second-degree murder after an argument that turned deadly.

Charlotte County investigators were called to a home on Bermont Road on Sept. 16 by Nicholas Fontanez, who had called 911 to say that he had hurt a woman during an argument.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, was found dead at the home. Fontanez reportedly told investigators that he pushed the woman, whom he referred to as his fiance, into a cabinet "harder than expected."

He called himself "a monster" after the incident.

Fontanez was arrested and taken to the Charlotte County Jail. He was initially charged with aggravated assault; however on Tuesday, officials confirmed his charges were upgraded to murder.

Autopsy results are pending.