Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

'I'm a monster:' Man charged with murder after domestic incident

Nicholas Fontanez reportedly told Charlotte County deputies he pushed his fiance into a cabinet "harder than expected." He faces charges of aggravated battery.
NicholasFontanez.png
Posted at 12:22 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 08:16:59-04

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A 22-year-old man faces charges of second-degree murder after an argument that turned deadly.

Charlotte County investigators were called to a home on Bermont Road on Sept. 16 by Nicholas Fontanez, who had called 911 to say that he had hurt a woman during an argument.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman, was found dead at the home. Fontanez reportedly told investigators that he pushed the woman, whom he referred to as his fiance, into a cabinet "harder than expected."

He called himself "a monster" after the incident.

Fontanez was arrested and taken to the Charlotte County Jail. He was initially charged with aggravated assault; however on Tuesday, officials confirmed his charges were upgraded to murder.

Autopsy results are pending.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month