FHP: Punta Gorda man hits 3 trick-or-treaters, leaves scene of crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a serious hit-and-run involving three people trick-or-treating on Friday night.

The crash happened near Sandhill Boulveard and Seasons Drive in a heavy trick-or-treating area.

According to troopers, 66-year-old Eugene Mandarino of Punta Gorda was driving a 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 hit a parked vehicle and three people. FHP said the adult, teenager and child had injuries and were sent to the hospital. Fox 4 has asked FHP about the extent of those injuries.

Troopers said Mandarino took off, but was later found at his home and was sent to the hospital

He was arrested and charged with multiple counts of leaving a crash scene involving injuries.

The sequence of crash events remains under investigation, FHP said.