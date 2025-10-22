FHP: Passenger falls 45 ft. from I-75 bridge after crash near Peace River Bridge

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A passenger in a Jeep involved in a crash fell off a concrete ledge and had to be rescued by first responders.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a semi-truck and a Jeep crashed on northbound I-75 near the Peace River Bridge in Charlotte County.

Troopers said the 67-year-old man, who was the passenger in the Jeep, tried to make his way to the semi-truck after the crash by walking on top of the concrete ledge.

That's when authorities said he fell about 45 feet and landed in a wooded area.

Charlotte County Fire hoisted the injured man back onto the bridge and sent him to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.