Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCharlotte County

Actions

FHP: Passenger falls 45 ft. from I-75 bridge after crash near Peace River Bridge

The man was taken to the hospital
Passenger rescued
FHP
Passenger rescued
Passenger rescued
Posted

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A passenger in a Jeep involved in a crash fell off a concrete ledge and had to be rescued by first responders.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a semi-truck and a Jeep crashed on northbound I-75 near the Peace River Bridge in Charlotte County.

Troopers said the 67-year-old man, who was the passenger in the Jeep, tried to make his way to the semi-truck after the crash by walking on top of the concrete ledge.

That's when authorities said he fell about 45 feet and landed in a wooded area.

Charlotte County Fire hoisted the injured man back onto the bridge and sent him to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Meet Your Community Correspondent

Alex Orenczuk

Alex Orenczuk