FHP: Motorcyclist killed, two others hospitalized in Port Charlotte crash

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger was hurt after a crash Monday.

Florida Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old man was driving west on El Jobean Road at Toledo Blade Boulevard with an 18-year-old woman passenger.

Troopers say a 44-year-old man was driving a pickup truck and was making a turn onto Toledo Blade Boulevard when he turned in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was transported to the hospital.

The pickup truck driver had minor injuries while his 21-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

