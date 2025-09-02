FHP chase 17-year-old super speeder into Charlotte County Wilderness Preserve

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old driver faces six charges after leading Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase Tuesday that ended with the suspect abandoning his vehicle in five feet of water.

State troopers attempted to pull over a black Mercedes traveling 105 mph on I-75 in Charlotte County. The driver refused to stop and fled from law enforcement.

The chase concluded when the teen abandoned the Mercedes in five feet of water in the Wilderness Preserve area. Troopers located the 17-year-old driver a short time later.

The suspect now faces six charges, including fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and hit and run.

Fleeing and Eluding

Reckless Driving

Driving While License Suspended

Super Speeder (105 MPH)

Hit and Run

Resisting without Violence

