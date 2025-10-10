False carjacking claim prompts Babcock Ranch school lockdown, deputies say

BABCOCK RANCH, Fla. — A Sebring man was arrested Friday morning after Charlotte County deputies said he filed a false report and claimed he was carjacked at gunpoint. This report led deputies on a search for "an armed man."

Marty L. Hickey, 29, contacted the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office shortly before 7 a.m. on Oct. 10, claiming an armed man had carjacked his vehicle. According to Hickey's initial report, an unknown Black male dressed in all black entered the rear driver's side of his car while he was stopped at a red light. Hickey claimed the man was armed with a shotgun, pointed it at his head and ordered him to drive.

Deputies rushed to the scene and started searching the area. Babcock Neighborhood Schools went on a oft lockdown as deputies searched for a suspect.

However, deputies said they quickly determined Hickey's story didn't add up during their investigation.

Further investigation revealed Hickey's car had actually been involved in a pursuit with the Hendry County Sheriff's Office, fleeing from Hendry County into Lee County territory, Charlotte County deputies said. The Hendry County Sheriff's Office positively identified Hickey as the driver in their pursuit.

Deputies said they found no evidence to support Hickey's carjacking claim. The car showed no signs that anyone had been in the backseat, and investigators said they found no tracks or disturbed vegetation in the direction Hickey claimed the alleged carjacker had fled. The vehicle had also completely run out of gas, the sheriff's office said.

During their search of the vehicle, deputies said they discovered a glass container of suspected marijuana under the driver's seat. The substance weighed 31 grams and tested positive for marijuana. When deputies began questioning Hickey about these findings, he invoked his rights and requested an attorney.

"When you file a false report that results in a complete waste of resources, you can bet there will be consequences," Sheriff Bill Prummell said. "My deputies handled this incident appropriately and quickly found the holes in this young man's ridiculous story. His actions caused fear in the community and unnecessary stress to the students and staff at Babcock Schools, so now he can reflect on that decision from inside his cell at the Charlotte County Jail."

Hickey was arrested and charged with false reports to law enforcement, interfere with minors attendance of school, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.