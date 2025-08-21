DEPUTY REPORT: Port Charlotte father says man found in bed with 7-year-old

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A man is charged after a father said he found that suspect in bed with his child, according to a report from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday, August 17, a Charlotte County deputy responded to a disturbance at a Port Charlotte home after a caller claimed he caught his roommate in a bed - on top of his seven-year-old daughter.

According to the report, the father of the child found Daniel D'Angelo, 53, shirtless with his jeans around his ankles - laying on top of the child. It said the father immediately grabbed D’Angelo, and the two men began to struggle.

The father took two pictures of the suspect that were later provided to investigators, according to CCSO.

The report noted those photographs appear to show D’Angelo pulling his jeans back up while still laying on the bed. The second is a picture of him walking out of the bedroom shirtless.

The child told authorities she woke up to D’Angelo laying on top of her and he was not wearing a shirt, according to the report. She told deputies he was touching her leg and putting his finger in her ear when her father walked into the bedroom.

Investigators also said they found a shirt belonging to D’Angelo, in the bed.

D’Angelo told authorities that he called 911 because his roommate wanted him to leave. He claims he was resting in his own bedroom, when the father of the child came in screaming at him to leave. D’Angelo said he had lived at the house since August 1, 2025, and that the father of the child was setting him up in an attempt to get the suspect to move out of the house.

The suspect was found to be a registered sex offender who was not registered at the location where he was staying, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

While waiting with a deputy on the front porch of the house, D’Angelo was told that he could not re-enter the house to get his belongings, per the report. Deputies said he became agitated and tried to go inside. But, deputies detained him and put him in the back of the deputy’s car.

D'Angelo is charged with Failure to Register as a Sexual Offender, and Lewd & Lascivious Conduct.