Deputies respond to potential threat at FSW in Punta Gorda

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Update:

Deputies say they responded to the FSW - Charlotte campus in reference to a potential threat received through a hotline.

Following a sweep of the campus, and clearing of all buildings, investigators did not locate any "actionable intelligence".

An investigation is currently underway.

FSW says the campus has returned to normal operations.

WFTX

Original Reporting:

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is responding to FSW-Charlotte for a safety sweep of the buildings on campus.

Deputies say they are working to determine why and what was the reason behind this call.

Charlotte County Public Schools says Punta Gorda schools are currently in a soft lockdown.

Students are still going to class, but they cannot be outside at this time.