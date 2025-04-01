Couple arrested after baby admitted to hospital with multiple skull fractures

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrested a couple last week after an infant in their care had to have emergency surgery to repair damage to its skull and bleeding in the brain.

The Sheriff's Office says on March 24, detectives were called out to Golisano’s Children’s Hospital in Fort Myers after an infant was admitted with life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says the injuries included multiple skull fractures, bleeding in the brain, a stroke, and more. Staff told detectives the infant was in “extremely critical condition” and was in emergency surgery.

Detectives say Shona M. Hochsprung and Alexander M. Ransom brought the infant into the hospital, and were interviewed separately about what had happened.

The Sheriff's Office says during questioning, both had different explanations about how the infant sustained the injuries and their stories were inconsistent.

Detectives said "Hochsprung said she had rolled over onto the baby while asleep, but had immediately woken up and rolled off once the child cried. Hospital staff advised that was not a viable explanation for the injuries."

Detectives say both Hochsprung and Ransom agreed that they were the only two people with the child at the time of the injury and that it occurred at their home in Port Charlotte.

The Sheriff's Office says Ransom had internet searches included “dent in baby forehead” and “do babies snore?” at around 5pm on Sunday.

“As a father, I know there is nothing so precious as the life of a child. I ask you to join me in prayer, as this infant fights for survival, that God grants a better life going forward. The individuals who were supposed to be caring for this child have many questions still to answer, and they will be held accountable. In the meantime, my heart is with that child and all who are impacted.” Sheriff Bill Prummell

The Sheriff's Office says Hochsprung and Ransom were placed under arrest on charges of Child Neglect with Great Bodily Harm. They are being held without bond.

"The child underwent successful surgery; however, the infant is facing a lengthy recovery and is expected to have significant medical issues for the duration of its life," The Sheriff's Office said.