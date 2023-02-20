Construction has blocked a left lane on I-75 in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Construction in Charlotte County on I-75 has the left lane blocked off.
According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the construction has been planned and will be before mile marker 160.
Authorities are asking drivers to stay clear of the road or find an alternative route.
Planned construction in Charlotte County on I-75 North, before Mile Marker 160. Left lane blocked. Last updated at 08:43 PM. https://t.co/N37OglfScm— FL511 Southwest (@fl511_southwest) February 20, 2023