Construction has blocked a left lane on I-75 in Charlotte County

Posted at 8:59 PM, Feb 19, 2023
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Construction in Charlotte County on I-75 has the left lane blocked off.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the construction has been planned and will be before mile marker 160.

Authorities are asking drivers to stay clear of the road or find an alternative route.

