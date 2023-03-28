Watch Now
Charlotte County Sherriff's Office investigates non-suspicious death

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office investigation
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office investigation
Posted at 4:29 PM, Mar 28, 2023
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is investigating a non-suspicious death.

Officers are on the scene in a Neighborhood Walmart parking lot.

While many details have not been provided CCSO has said there is no threat to the community.

