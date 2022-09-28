CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Due to hazardous conditions, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is grounded until further notice. They will still be taking phone calls, and they will respond once it is safe to go out.
This also includes the City of Punta Gorda first responders.
In the meantime they recommend :
- Close and lock all windows and exterior doors.
- Turn off all fans and air conditioning systems.
- Bring your pets inside, and do not allow pets to go outside until the danger has passed.
- Fill your bathtub with water to clean and flush toilets.
- It is ideal to have a hard-wired telephone in the room you select. Call your emergency contact and have the phone available if you need to report a life-threatening condition. Cellular telephone equipment may be overwhelmed or damaged during an emergency.
- Keep listening to your radio or television until you are told all is safe or you are told to evacuate.