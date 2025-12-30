Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office asks for help ID’ing person checking doors in Deep Creek

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for the public's help in identifying someone.

Deputies said on Monday, people were ringing doorbells and turning doorknobs in the Deep Creek area. The sheriff's office said it happened on Nuremberg Boulevard and surrounding streets.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

One of the incidents was caught on camera. A homeowner, who is out of state, noticed it and called police.

The sheriff's office does not believe the people got into any homes. However, you're asked to report any suspicious activity you see.

If you recognize the person pictured, call the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.