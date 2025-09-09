Charlotte County maintains flood insurance discount rating, saving homeowners millions

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County has maintained its Class 5 rating from the National Flood Insurance Program's Community Rating System, allowing property owners in high-risk flood zones to continue receiving up to 25% off their flood insurance premiums.

The rating saves Charlotte County residents approximately $6.6 million per year in flood insurance costs, according the county.

FEMA reviews the ratings every few years. The ratings range from 1 to 10, with Class 1 providing the largest insurance discounts. With the current Class 5 rating, property owners in Special Flood Hazard Areas receive a 25% discount, while some properties outside these areas also receive savings.

Charlotte County says it has participated in the program since 1992 and continues to improve its flood safety programs. The county is now working toward achieving a Class 4 rating, which would provide even greater savings for homeowners.

