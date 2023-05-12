Charlotte County Jail Laundry Clerk arrested for inappropriate relationship with inmate

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday that a civilian Jail Laundry Clerk was arrested on multiple charges after engaging in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

On May 10, staff observed unusual behavior from Amy L. Dice, who attempted to contact an inmate while dropping off laundry in a pod.

The inmate was set to be transferred to a state prison facility the next day. Staff intercepted the laundry bag, and during a subsequent search, corrections deputies discovered contraband that included a love note and candy.

During investigation, Dice admitted to her relationship with the inmate.

Dice has been employed with CCSO since 2022.

We hold all of our employees to the highest standards of professionalism and ethical behavior, and any violation of that standard will not be tolerated. We take the safety and security of our facility and the inmates entrusted to our care very seriously.

Sheriff Bill Prummell

Dice is being held at the Charlotte County Jail on two counts of Introduction of Contraband into a detention facility (misdemeanors) and two counts of Sexual Misconduct between detention facility employees and inmates (felonies).