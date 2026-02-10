Charlotte County faces stricter water restrictions as drought worsens in Southwest Florida

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — People in Charlotte County face stricter water restrictions as drought conditions worsen across Southwest Florida, with some neighbors already losing access to running water entirely.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District implemented Phase 2 water restrictions Monday, limiting all homeowners, including those with private wells, to watering once per week. The decision comes as the region faces a significant rainfall deficit.

"As we continue to monitor the water level around the district, it's continued to decline," Michelle Hopkins with the water management district said.

The district monitors groundwater levels, lakes, rivers, streamflow and rainfall data to make restriction decisions. Hopkins said all indicators show concerning declines.

"Overall, we have a 13 inch deficit for the 12 month average," Hopkins said.

For Keri DeHart, who lives in Charlotte County, the drought has dramatically changed her family's daily routine. Her household relies on a private well for all water needs.

"We do limit showers to two minutes," DeHart said.

DeHart considers her family fortunate because their well reaches 120 feet deep, keeping it from running dry. However, she said some neighbors haven't been as lucky.

"They do not have running water to their house," DeHart said.

The water shortage has impacted more than just household use. DeHart said the drought has been particularly hard on her livestock and has forced changes to her family's food supply.

"When it gets low like this you have to be concerned about allowing them to use it," DeHart said about water access for her animals.

The family typically maintains a self-sustaining lifestyle, but the drought has forced them to make more trips to the grocery store.

"Unfortunately yes, and I've been very disappointed with what I get for my money because I'm used to eating better," DeHart said when asked if she's had to shop for groceries more frequently.

