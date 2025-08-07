Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Charlotte County EMT charged with child sex crimes

Adam Franz is charged with multiple counts of lewd conduct with a minor.
Adam Franz
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office
Adam Franz
Posted
and last updated

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor. Fox 4 has learned he's employed with Charlotte County Public Safety.

Adam Franz was booked into jail on Wednesday on four counts lewd battery of a victim 12 to 16, lewd molestation of a victim 12 to 16, lewd conduct by a person over 18 and lewd exhibition by a person over 18.

The Charlotte County Public Safety spokesperson says they do no have a comment at this time, but did confirm Franz is an employee with the department. According to the county's employee directory, it says Franz is a firefighter/EMT.

Fox 4 has requested the police report to learn more details about the charges.

