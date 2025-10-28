Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Charlotte County deputy arrested for inappropriate conversations with minor

WFTX
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said one of their own deputy's was arrested after an investigation found he had inappropriate conversations with a minor, according to officials.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office posted a statement from Sheriff Bill Prummell on Tuesday announcing the arrest.

“It is with great disappointment that I must share with you that a Charlotte County deputy has been arrested after an investigation conducted by our agency revealed he was having inappropriate communications with a minor through social media," said Sheriff Bill Prummell.

Deputy James Ford faces charges of solicitation of a minor, sending harmful material to a minor, and harmful communication to a minor.

Ford is being held in the Charlotte County jail as the sheriff's office continues to investigate. He has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

"Any time a deputy is arrested, it damages the trust that we have worked so hard to build with our community." Prummell said.

