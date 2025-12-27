CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with a sexual battery investigation involving a 12-year-old.

Watch to hear about the investigation:

Charlotte County deputies arrest teen in sexual battery investigation

Deputies say the alleged crimes occurred over a two-day period in mid-December.

Investigators say the teen is facing multiple charges, including sexual battery and lewd and lascivious offenses.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation remains active, and anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO.