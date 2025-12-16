PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — E-bikes are becoming increasingly popular, and Charlotte County commissioners heard about potential new regulations aimed at keeping riders and the public safer.

"It's the fastest growing part of the bicycle industry," said Philipp Pfaeffli, owner of Pedelec SQB in Punta Gorda.

Watch Fox 4's Allie Kaiser speak with an e-bike shop owner about how the regulations could change:

Charlotte County considers new e-bike regulations to improve safety

Pfaeffli said his shop sells hundreds of thousands of e-bikes every year. However, as more people use them, new issues are emerging.

"We've had several complaints. Not only juveniles, one would think it's kids riding on bikes, no, they're adults too," said Terry Cochran with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office presented a proposed ordinance during a Charlotte County Commission workshop on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office reported that between June 11 and September 11 of this year, there were 28 countywide bicycle and pedestrian accidents. One person died in those incidents.

FOX 4 The e-bike ordinance has not yet been voted on by the commission; they only heard about it and asked questions during Tuesday's meeting.

"We need to regulate behavior rather than regulating machines," Cochran said.

One key regulation would address speeding. The ordinance would clarify that e-bike riders may not exceed 15 mph on sidewalks and may not exceed the posted speed limit on roads.

"Sounds absolutely reasonable. It's just like a Tesla car can go 140 MPH, just not in town," Pfaeffli said.

Fox 4 The proposed ordinance would add speed limits for e-bikes.

Under the proposed rules, e-bikes would also not be allowed on trails and greenways.

"It also protects the bicycle rider and every little bit helps to be visible," Pfaeffli said.

No decision was made on Tuesday because commissioners were only reviewing the proposal.

Fox 4 will continue following this story and update you when commissioners discuss it at an upcoming meeting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

