Charlotte County considers banning high-speed e-bikes from Babcock Ranch sidewalks, paths and streets

BABCOCK RANCH, Fla. — Charlotte County commissioners are set to discuss banning Class 3 electric bikes from streets, sidewalks and bicycle paths in Babcock Ranch, citing safety concerns about the bicycles in the community.

Hear what people in Babcock Ranch have to say about the potential rule change:

Alternative transportation is a key part of Babcock Ranch's vision, with electric bikes and golf carts helping people navigate the community.

The proposed ban targets Class 3 e-bikes, which can reach speeds up to 28 mph. According to the county, e-bikes in the community have caused some drivers to swerve to avoid crashes, creating a danger to the community as a whole.

Ryan Hall, who owns an e-bike and lives in Babcock Ranch, believes the vehicles should remain accessible throughout the community.

"It gets me from point A to point B a little faster," Hall said. "There's lots of kids here and riding on the street, I think you have more of a danger of getting hit by a car, so I think you should be able to ride it anywhere."

Other people support restrictions on the high-speed bikes, citing dangerous riding behavior.

Kimberly Allender, who lives in Babcock Ranch, has observed problematic e-bike usage in the community.

"I see them cutting in and out of traffic," Allender said. "I think it will be a little bit safer for people who are trying to walk and enjoy the beauty out here."

Commissioners are expected to talk about the ban on Tuesday and set up the first public hearing for Sept. 23.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.