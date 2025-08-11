Charlotte Charlotte schools add cybersecurity, aviation programs to build on success with new magnet programs

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County students can expect a continued emphasis on academics this year as the district builds on gains made under a new teaching plan launched last year.

The district saw an 80% increase in "A" schools and a drop in "C" schools, marking the highest performance in a decade, according to Superintendent Mark Vianello.

Senior Reporter Emily Young talks to the superintendent about the district's academic success"

State of Schools, Charlotte Co.

During the district's back-to-school summit for its 1,400 teachers and administrators, Vianello emphasized the importance of preparing high school seniors for life after graduation.

FOX 4

"We have three 'E's. All of our students leave with one of the three 'E's they select. It's either enrollment, enlistment, or immediate employment," Vianello said.

The district is also introducing exciting new magnet programs this year.

"We have a cybersecurity program at Lemon Bay High School that we're awfully excited about. This program already has a waiting list. We have an advanced manufacturing program at Port Charlotte High School," Vianello said.

FOX 4

Charlotte High School's existing aviation magnet program will get a boost with a new state-of-the-art "hangar" classroom opening on campus.

FOX 4

Adults interested in these specialized fields won't be left out. The district plans to launch a post-secondary advanced manufacturing program for adults that will address community needs, scheduled to begin next year.

While many Florida districts struggle with teacher shortages, Charlotte County appears to be in a strong position with only four open teaching positions as the new school year begins.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.