CCSO investigates suspicious death in Punta Gorda

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is investigating a suspicious death in Punta Gorda.

On Friday CCSO responded to a well-being check at Turbak Drive.

After knocking multiple times with no response, deputies investigated the residence and noticed a foul odor from the home.

CCSO says Justin D. Carver eventually stepped outside.

Deputies noticed Carver’s evasive behavior and began questioning him about the victim's well-being.

CCSO said once inside the home, deputies were able to locate the victim in a stage of decomposition on the floor of one of the rooms.

Carver was arrested and charged with Failing to Report a Death and Resisting an Officer Without Violence.

Carver is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this case is urged to contact CCSO.