Punta Gorda building department opens for inspections

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The building department will open during normal business hours today, Tuesday, Oct.4, 2022.

The inspection request line and online services for scheduling inspections are available.

The Governors State of Emergency (Emergency Order 2022-03) will allow state of Florida certified and locally registered General, Building, and Residential contractors to perform roofing work until November 22, 2022, unless extended by a subsequent order.

All state and local contractors must still register and obtain a permit for any roofing work performed over three (3) squares (300 sq ft) in the City of Punta Gorda.

If you have questions call (941) 575-3324.

