28 birds stolen from Parrot Outreach Society

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A Charlotte County nonprofit has suffered the loss of more than two dozen parrots that were in their care.

Officials with the Parrot Outreach Society said that their facility on Elizabeth Street in Punta Gorda was broken into around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

They reported 28 birds had been stolen.

"We are absolutely devastated and are asking all our followers to be on the lookout for our babies," the organization said in a Facebook post. "We ask all breeders to be on the lookout. These birds mean the world to all of our volunteers, and we are all heartbroken."

The Parrot Outreach Society is a welfare and conservation education organization that adopts the birds to Florida residents following an application and screening process.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking tips on this incident; you can leave anonymous tips by phoning 1-800-780-8477 or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. You may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest of a suspect and/or recovery of the birds.