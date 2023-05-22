10 and a half-foot alligator captured in Port Charlotte

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 23-year-old man was bitten by an alligator in Port Charlotte County.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) received a report of a man being attacked by an alligator near a pond behind Banditos Bar in Port Charlotte.

The FWC, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), and Charlotte County EMS all responded to the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital by helicopter for significant injuries. A contracted alligator trapper was dispatched to the scene where a 10’5’’ alligator was removed from the property and humanely killed.

The FWC is investigating the incident.

The FWC places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) [scanmail.trustwave.com].

The goal of SNAP is to proactively address alligator threats while conserving alligators in areas where they naturally occur.

People with concerns about an alligator should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286), and we will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation.

The FWC works to keep Floridians and visitors informed and recommends the following precautionary measures near alligators, including in or near the water, to reduce the chances of conflicts with alligators.

