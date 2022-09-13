Watch Now
$20k reward offered after more than 2 dozen exotic birds stolen

28 birds were stolen early Tuesday morning from the Parrot Outreach Society in Punta Gorda, leaving volunteers in shock and tears.
Posted at 11:49 AM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 11:21:04-04

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A Charlotte County nonprofit has suffered the loss of more than two dozen parrots that were in their care. They are now offering a $20,000 reward for the safe recovery of the animals.

Officials with the Parrot Outreach Society said that their facility on Elizabeth Street in Punta Gorda was broken into around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

They reported 28 birds had been stolen.

"We are absolutely devastated and are asking all our followers to be on the lookout for our babies," the organization said in a Facebook post. "We ask all breeders to be on the lookout. These birds mean the world to all of our volunteers, and we are all heartbroken."

Tears were evident on the faces of volunteers who stopped by to help clean up and take stock of the building.

"We care for these birds so much," said volunteer Isabella Grelik-Ammouri. "It's what I look forward to doing at the end of the week. We all care; we all want them back."

The Parrot Outreach Society is a welfare and conservation education organization that adopts the birds to Florida residents following an application and screening process.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is seeking tips on this incident; you can leave anonymous tips by phoning 1-800-780-8477 or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. You may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest of a suspect and/or recovery of the birds.

