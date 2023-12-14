Want to submit a crime tip or know what's happening in your area? Cape Coral Police now has an app for that.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police has launched a new app with a goal community engagement and crime prevention.

It's called Atlas, which will take your location and send you different types of notifications.

"You may receive alerts for a suspicious vehicle, a missing/endangered person or an accident you need to avoid while driving through the area," said Officer Mercedes Phillips.

With your location enabled, you will get notifications about specific crime in your area, such as a string of burglaries, for example.

You can also submit tips and photos through the app.

President and co-founder of Atlas, Jamieson Johnson, says Cape Coral Police is the third Florida agency to have the application. Fort Myers Police launched the app about a year ago. Johnson says they're talking to the Lee County Sheriff's Office about possibly utilizing Atlas.

At Cape Coral Police, it's been in the works for about a year. In the three-year contract, it will cost the department about $120,000, according to Johnson.

"The more people that download this application, the better it's going to be because we can receive more tips, feedback, helps with our investigations," Phillips said.

You can download it here.