Sign-on bonuses to attract police officers approved by Cape Coral City Council

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral City Council unanimously approved a $5,000 hiring bonus to attract police officers to the city.

During Wednesday night's meeting, council members did not discuss the bonus as it was part of a consent agenda, which is typically voted on immediately, unless a council member wants to discuss a topic further.

Council members approved it unanimously. On top of the $5,000 hiring bonus, officers will get another $5,000 upon completion of the probationary period.

In a memo to Cape Coral City Manager Mike Ilczyszyn, Chief Anthony Sizemore said signing bonuses are necessary to keep the city competitive in hiring.

“We must ensure that the City is competitive in attracting qualified law enforcement personnel,” Sizemore wrote. “Our regional competitors for Police Officer candidates have raised starting pay, surpassed ours, and implemented recruitment and/or housing bonuses to attract applicants.”

The total estimated cost is expected to be $150,000 in the first year.