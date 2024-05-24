Police: Man poses as 18-year-old, rapes Cape Coral teen in van

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A local father tells the Cape Coral Police Department that a 25-year-old man, posing as 18, allegedly sexually battered his 15-year-old daughter.

Police say Christian Edward Hartman, 28, met the teenager at a car meet up a few days prior to May 23, 2024.

The two exchanged phone numbers and Hartman allegedly told the victim he was 18.

Plans were then made to meet at a Cape Coral park, police say.

While at the park, police say Hartman invited the girl into his van to listen to music.

The van, according to the victim, had no seats, a mattress and curtain covering the windows.

The suspect is then accused of sexually battering the 15-year-old.

The girl told her father what happened, and a police investigation followed.

Hartman was located on the same day the crime was reported and interview by detectives.

Police say he confessed to the allegations and was arrested without incident.

