More than 150 calls for help in Cape Coral following record-breaking rain

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The rainfall we saw Monday lead to more than 150 reports of flooding and disabled vehicles.

That's according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

The agency's reporting 8 - 10 inches of rain on Sunday.

Police say they saw many accidents, too, but no one was injured.

The reminder today from the department: Be Alert.

"Most of the streets at this time are free of flooding but that may change as we receive more rain throughout the day. Do not drive through standing water. The National Weather Service advises this: “Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control and possible stalling. A foot of water will float many vehicles. Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including sport utility vehicles (SUV's) and pick-ups.” - Cape Coral Police Department

