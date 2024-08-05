CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Monday morning, Chiquita Boulevard and Trafalgar Parkway remained closed due to substantial flooding. Plus, the traffic light went out.

As Fox 4 Senior Reporter worked to learn more about when the light would come back on, Lee County crews said it was not going to be soon. That's because the traffic light box is underwater, along with the wires to power the box.

Watch as people try to make it through the flooded and closed intersection:

LIGHTS OUT: Chiquita and Trafalgar closed due to flooding, traffic light outage

To get to it, the worker said the water needs to recede.

Water started pooling on Sunday night, causing cars to struggle and forcing the city to close the road.

It impacted the Monday morning commute as drivers had to find other ways around. Side roads were also still underwater, so some drivers decided to go around the barricades.

The flooding at this intersection is something many people are used to seeing, most recently during a storm in January.

Jason, who lives nearby, says he wants the city to find a solution.

"It’s the same areas usually over and over and we really wish they would do something about it — it’s Cape Coral for you," he said.

The resident says he has only seen the flooding this bad one other time, but said it wasn't quite as widespread.

It's not clear when the intersection will open back up.