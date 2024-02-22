Have you heard of Cape Coral Re-Made? It's for the art lovers.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — There's a place right here in Southwest Florida where they're turning taking recyclable and donated items into art.

Shannon leads the effort at Cape Coral Re-Made.

She tells FOX 4 the organizations goal is “to create purpose by repurposing and saving things from the landfill.”

Shannon Barkdull says she was introduced to the group when she relocated to Southwest Florida.

“My daughter was diagnosed with an intellectual disability.”

That's when she started "upcycling", she tells FOX 4, as a way to make additional income while spending more time with her daughter following a her autistic diagnosis.

That side hustle eventually would lead to their involvement in Cape Coral Re-Made - a decision that Shannon says helps her daughter, too.

"She comes here, she volunteers, she learns new skills. It's really just a great place to be."

All of the people helping to make the mission of Cape Coral Re-Made possible are volunteers, Shannon says.

Shannon says proceeds from what's sold in stores benefits local non-profit organizations and revitalizing the organization following Hurricane Ian.

“We lost all of our inventory.”

You're invited to check out the organization, and take classes, too.

You can learn more about Cape Coral Re-Made, including more about classes, by clicking here.