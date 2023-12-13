Cape Police investigate more than 100 DUIs since September

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police say they have investigated 111 DUIs in the city since September 13 — a concern for law enforcement.

Most recently a woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and causing a crash. In the car was a child, too.

The crash happened on Chiquita Boulevard and Southwest 43rd Street on Tuesday night. Police say 44-year-old Kylie Hughes crossed traffic headed north on Chiquita from 43rd.

Police say she pulled out in front of a car, causing that car to hit a mailbox and a tree. The passenger was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

According to officers, Hughes showed "major signs of impairment." Following a breathalyzer, police say Hughes blew four times the legal limit.

Officer Mercedes Phillips says with 111 DUIs and 22 of those resulting in a crash, the numbers are becoming more alarming.

"I think it seems pretty high," Phillips said. "We have DUI officers in this department. They’re trained for impairment and those officers have been getting two DUIs a night roughly.”

With it being National Impaired Driving Prevention Month, she wants to remind drivers to not get behind the wheel impaired, and call a friend or ride share.

Hughes has been charged with five DUI crimes.