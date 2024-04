UPDATE (11 p.m.):

Cape Coral Police say the leak has been taken care of and the area is now safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Cape Coral Police Department is warning residents of an underground propane tank leak in southeast Cape Coral.

Police say the hazmat concern is near Southeast 22nd Place and Southeast 32nd Terrace. They add it's affecting residents and traffic in the area.

They are asking you to avoid the area at this time.

Fox 4 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.